10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded by Bank of America

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.46 and its 200-day moving average is $176.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,515 shares of company stock worth $22,634,631. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

