10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 4.7%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.77 and last traded at $160.98. Approximately 7,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 749,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.89.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,515 shares of company stock worth $22,634,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.