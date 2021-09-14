$114.02 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report sales of $114.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $446.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

MNTV opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.26. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

