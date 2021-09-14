12,247 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in LendingTree by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

TREE opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.19. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.51 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.87 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

