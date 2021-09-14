12,247 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,751,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingTree by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREE opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -225.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average of $203.19. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

