$143.57 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $143.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.54 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $582.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 108,537.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

