$154.00 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce $154.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $610.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,851 shares of company stock worth $7,887,648 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Datto has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

