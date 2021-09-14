18,087 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 121,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bruker by 210.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

