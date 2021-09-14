18,087 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 24.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 298.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

BRKR stock opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

