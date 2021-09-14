18,806 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OAS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

