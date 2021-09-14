1Spatial (LON:SPA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.96% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON SPA opened at GBX 41.93 ($0.55) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.97. 1Spatial has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.32 million and a PE ratio of -41.93.
1Spatial Company Profile
