20,878 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $31,066,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $25,384,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

