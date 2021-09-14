20,998 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,161,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.