217,467 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Genius Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $797,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GENI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.