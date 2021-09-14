$22.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report $22.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.68 billion and the lowest is $21.91 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $13.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.84 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

