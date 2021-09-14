231,597 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock worth $352,070. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

