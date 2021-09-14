24,184 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iRobot as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 62.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iRobot by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth $214,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

