25,993 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

