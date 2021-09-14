26,322 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,138 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

