$281.78 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report $281.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.48 million. Ferro reported sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

FOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

