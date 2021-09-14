2local (2LC) Market Cap Achieves $691,290.81

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. 2local has a total market cap of $691,290.81 and $149,044.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2local has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One 2local coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00121308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00175524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,376.26 or 1.00265432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.86 or 0.07131858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00866671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,162,159,535 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

