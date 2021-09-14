300,272 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,587,000. Oak Street Health comprises approximately 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Oak Street Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 126.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 51.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OSH traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. 20,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,966. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 884,830 shares of company stock valued at $49,604,633 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

