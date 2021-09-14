32,038 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000. Baidu makes up about 3.4% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,791,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 989,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 725,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $160.99. 158,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,373. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.24 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

