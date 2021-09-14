$336.35 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $336.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $655.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,325.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $363.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.08 million to $672.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.50 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arvinas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 1,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 133,146 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

