$342.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report sales of $342.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.21 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

