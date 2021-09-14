34,569 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 122.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. 13,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 160.26, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

