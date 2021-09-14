353,069 Shares in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353,069 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of ZIX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 213,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in ZIX by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ZIX by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $428.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

