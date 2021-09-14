360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 3.4% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 6,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,383,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,641.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

