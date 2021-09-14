$372.31 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce $372.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.16 million to $403.91 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,027,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.