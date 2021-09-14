37,600 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. NetEase comprises approximately 2.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 171,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

