37,817 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HNI by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.