3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of 3M by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 107,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.35. 29,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.