$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report $4.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $16.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 million to $17.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.08 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

