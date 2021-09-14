$41.35 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post $41.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $42.70 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $39.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $158.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

