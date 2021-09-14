$419.05 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report sales of $419.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.81 million and the lowest is $388.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $126,440,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

