$475.63 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post sales of $475.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $500.70 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $474.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.80 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

