4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Update

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D pharma by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBPS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of 4D pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.