$52.51 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post sales of $52.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.35 million and the highest is $52.80 million. JFrog posted sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in JFrog by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in JFrog by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2,280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.51. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

