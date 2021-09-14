$568.23 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report sales of $568.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $553.60 million and the highest is $577.10 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Shares of SAIA opened at $244.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.91. Saia has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

