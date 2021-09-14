$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $2.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

In other Dyadic International news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dyadic International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

