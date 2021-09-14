63,880 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,735,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,714,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,483 shares of company stock worth $45,661,218 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

