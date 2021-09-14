72,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. 82,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

