73,993 Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $730,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $345,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

