79,217 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

