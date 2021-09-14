$799.50 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce sales of $799.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $825.30 million and the lowest is $773.70 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $918.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 44.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

