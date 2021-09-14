83,501 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. 26,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

