84,294 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 41,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

