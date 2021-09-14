$88.73 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $88.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.30 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $96.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $365.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $359.97 million, with estimates ranging from $351.36 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.