8PAY Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $351,374.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.37 or 1.00015880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.23 or 0.07162994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00889060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

