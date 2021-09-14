$9.81 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will announce sales of $9.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $10.14 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $35.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 million to $37.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.01 million, with estimates ranging from $62.18 million to $105.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.